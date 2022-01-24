Kentucky Has One Of The Highest Rates Of People Quitting Their Jobs

As the economy is recovering from the pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings. And now, employers are having a hard time filling those positions.

As a result, those seeking jobs have a lot of leverage. There are many different incentives from changing jobs to fulfilling a desire to get away from their current jobs.

WalletHub compiled a list of the states with the highest rates of people leaving their jobs. the website states:

"The rate at which people quit their jobs isn’t the same across the whole country, though. WalletHub took a look at the data to rank the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment."

According to the study, Kentucky has the fourth-highest amount of people quitting jobs. The resignation rate across the state is in the last 12 months is 3.42%.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest resignation rates in the United States, along with their resignation rates for the last 12 months: