Suspect In Tennessee Deputy's Death Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff

A man wanted in connection to the death of a Tennessee deputy was taken into custody Monday (January 24) after an hours-long standoff at a Smyrna residence.

Robertson County Sheriff's deputy Savanna Puckett was found dead and with a gunshot wound inside her burning home in Springfield on Sunday (January 23) evening when another deputy checked on her after she didn't report for her shift, WKRN reports. The 22-year-old deputy had been with the sheriff's office for four years.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna's family and her Sheriff's Office family are facing right now," said Sheriff Michael Van Dyke. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers."

On Sunday night, officers from multiple agencies responded to a Smyrna home on Odom Court leading to a 14-hour-long standoff between authorities and a man inside the home who was wanted in connection to Puckett's death. The man, whose name has not been publicly released, was arrested and taken into custody, the news outlet reports.