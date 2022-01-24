Suspect In Tennessee Deputy's Death Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff

By Sarah Tate

January 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A man wanted in connection to the death of a Tennessee deputy was taken into custody Monday (January 24) after an hours-long standoff at a Smyrna residence.

Robertson County Sheriff's deputy Savanna Puckett was found dead and with a gunshot wound inside her burning home in Springfield on Sunday (January 23) evening when another deputy checked on her after she didn't report for her shift, WKRN reports. The 22-year-old deputy had been with the sheriff's office for four years.

"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna's family and her Sheriff's Office family are facing right now," said Sheriff Michael Van Dyke. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family, and the Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers."

On Sunday night, officers from multiple agencies responded to a Smyrna home on Odom Court leading to a 14-hour-long standoff between authorities and a man inside the home who was wanted in connection to Puckett's death. The man, whose name has not been publicly released, was arrested and taken into custody, the news outlet reports.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office mourns the death of Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett who was found shot and her home...

Posted by Robertson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 23, 2022

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into Deputy Puckett's death. As of Monday afternoon, the investigation remains ongoing.

Also on Monday afternoon, a procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted Puckett on her way to Springfield Memorial Gardens to allow law enforcement and members of the community to pay their respects to the fallen deputy.

"Patrol Deputy Savanna Puckett is a great loss to all of us here at the Sheriff's Office," the Robertson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We will grieve her death today, tomorrow, and many days to come."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices