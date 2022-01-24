This Is The Most Unusual Building In North Carolina

Not every building is created equal. Maybe an odd feature of a business or a theater has caught your eye and left you wondering about the building's backstory. Perhaps you've seen a home or store with a unique look, little touches that distinguish the building's character from that of others surrounding it. While this can vary in the vibrant paint color the outside walls to the towering topiaries littering the lawn, other differences are more drastic.

House Beautiful searched the country to find the most unique buildings in each state, including this uniquely unusual place in North Carolina.

So what is North Carolina's most unusual building?

Biltmore Mansion