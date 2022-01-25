Arizona Is One Of The Most-Remembered States In The US

By Ginny Reese

January 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It is no secret that some states are more well-known than others. In fact, tons of Americans even forget about many states and couldn't tell you where they are geographically located on a map.

Parent Influence released a map of the most and least remembers states in the United States. The website states:

"If you aren’t from America, then chances are that you are probably are very familiar with a few specific states, and have no idea where the 45 other states exist geographically or what they’re even called. Well, according to this map, there are a lot of people that barely recognize half of the country."

The map shows the states in different colors, based on how remembered they are.

Arizona can be seen in light blue indicating that the state falls somewhere between number 11 and number 20.

The top 10 most-remembered states are New York, California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, and North Carolina.

The states that fell in the bottom 10 are Indiana, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

Click here to check out the map.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices