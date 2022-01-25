Arizona Is One Of The Most-Remembered States In The US

It is no secret that some states are more well-known than others. In fact, tons of Americans even forget about many states and couldn't tell you where they are geographically located on a map.

Parent Influence released a map of the most and least remembers states in the United States. The website states:

"If you aren’t from America, then chances are that you are probably are very familiar with a few specific states, and have no idea where the 45 other states exist geographically or what they’re even called. Well, according to this map, there are a lot of people that barely recognize half of the country."

The map shows the states in different colors, based on how remembered they are.

Arizona can be seen in light blue indicating that the state falls somewhere between number 11 and number 20.

The top 10 most-remembered states are New York, California, Nevada, Washington, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, and North Carolina.

The states that fell in the bottom 10 are Indiana, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

Click here to check out the map.