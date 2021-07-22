Two Rare, Engandered California Condor Nests Discovered In Utah

Biologists have found two critically endangered California Condor nests in Southern Utah, reported FOX 13 Now. According to those biologists, each of the nests contains a "quickly-growing, fuzzy-gray nestling."

According to a news release, scientists are excited about this because it's the first time that they have seen multiple nests at one time during the same breeding season.

Both of the nests are on public land. One nest likely hatched sometime around April 16th of this year, while the other hatched around May 11th.

Janice Stroud-Settles, Wildlife Program Manager at Zion National Park, said:

"We were happy to learn the breeding pair at Zion chose to nest again in the cave near Angels Landing since the location lends exceptional condor viewing opportunities and facilitates an outstanding learning experience for visitors."

The population of California Condors declined to a staggeringly-low 22 birds in the 1980s when the California Condor Recovery Program was started. As of July 2021, there are over 100 of the birds in the wild in northern Arizona and Southern Utah. The world population of the birds is now more than 500.

Keith Day, Wildlife Biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, said:

"We are encouraged to see condors making use of the good nesting habitats here in southwest Utah, which just increases the chances for recovery success."