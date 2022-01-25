Billie Eilish Postpones North American Tour: See What Dates Were Affected

By Katrina Nattress

January 25, 2022

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ACL
Photo: AFP

Billie Eilish is gearing up to head out on her Happier Than Ever tour next month, but fans in select North American cities will have to wait a little longer to see her.

On Tuesday (January 25), the pop star revealed that a few of her dates had been postponed due to "local guidelines" and the Grammys' rescheduled date. Her stops in Toronto and Montreal in mid-February are being rescheduled "due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution;" however, new dates have not been revealed. Her second Phoenix date on April 3 was also rescheduled to the following night (April 4) because of the Grammys.

After her North American trek is over, Eilish is set to headline Coachella, which will take place April 15-17 and April 22-24. See her updated list of tour dates below.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever North American tour dates

02/03  - Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 - Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/04 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Billie Eilish
