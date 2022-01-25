How BTS Got Chipotle To Change Its Twitter Name

If you've seen Chipotle on Twitter lately, you might have noticed something strange about their display name and header photo - and it's not a typo.

On Sunday, January 23, BTS uploaded some behind-the-scenes footage of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook eating after their sidewalk concert on the December 17 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The group was trying out Chipotle burrito bowls for the first time.

“How do you eat this? What is this, Chicotle? Chipotle?” Junkook says in Korean, with J-Hope adding, “I thought they said it was chocolate at first!”

After taking turns sharing the burrito bowl, Jungkook turned to the camera and raved about the food.

“This is so good. I love this. I want to eat this every day.”