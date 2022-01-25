How BTS Got Chipotle To Change Its Twitter Name
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 26, 2022
If you've seen Chipotle on Twitter lately, you might have noticed something strange about their display name and header photo - and it's not a typo.
On Sunday, January 23, BTS uploaded some behind-the-scenes footage of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook eating after their sidewalk concert on the December 17 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.
The group was trying out Chipotle burrito bowls for the first time.
“How do you eat this? What is this, Chicotle? Chipotle?” Junkook says in Korean, with J-Hope adding, “I thought they said it was chocolate at first!”
After taking turns sharing the burrito bowl, Jungkook turned to the camera and raved about the food.
“This is so good. I love this. I want to eat this every day.”
Clearly excited about the global sensations loving their food, Chipotle changed their official display name on Twitter to Jungook's mispronunciations "Chicotle."
“It’s chicotle from now on,” they tweeted in response to the video.
The BTS army went crazy and one stan account asked "chipotle discount code exclusively for army when," and the brand promptly responded "tomorrow?"
The official account also retweeted a post from @USBTSARMY that reads, "Partnering with Chicotle on something big tonight."
We can't wait to find out what "Chicotle" has in store for the army.
tomorrow? 💜 https://t.co/0t8kpdsYIV— Chicotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 25, 2022