Jack Antonoff And Aaron Dessner Defend Taylor Swift Amid Damon Albarn Drama

Damon Albarn found himself in some hot water after suggesting that Taylor Swift doesn't write her own songs in a recent interview. The pop star took to Twitter to slam the Blur and Gorillaz frontman herself yesterday (January 24), writing: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Her frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner also defended the singer-songwriter with tweets of their own.

"Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her," The National guitarist wrote. "Your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process"

Antonoff took a much succinct approach, tweeting: "if you were there … cool … go off. if not … maybe …. shut the f**k up?"

See their tweets below.