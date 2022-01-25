A Kentucky man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a string of burglaries at a mobile home park in Frankfort.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested John Hawkins III of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on Saturday after a months-long investigation into burglaries at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park came to a close. Hawkins was charged with seven counts of burglary in the second degree for the burglaries allegedly committed throughout the summer of 2021, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

When police arrested Hawkins, 36, at his home in Harrodsburg and executed a search warrant, about 100 pairs of women's underwear and bras believed to have been stolen from Franklin County residences were found.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Harrodsburg Police Department for their assistance and apprehension of Hawkins. With the teamwork of the Harrodsburg Police, Hawkins was taken into custody without incident," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The sheriff's office urges anyone who might have been a victim and did not report to authorities to contact Detective Farmer at 502-875-8740.