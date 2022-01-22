Texas Woman Arrested For Trying To Buy Stranger's Baby At Walmart

A Texas woman was arrested and charged for trying to buy a stranger's baby while standing in the Walmart checkout line.

The woman, later identified as Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, approached a mother at a Walmart in Crockett, Texas, on January 13, according to Click 2 Houston. The woman was in the self-checkout line with a baby in a car seat and her 1-year-old child in the shopping cart, according to KETK.

Taylor began to make comments about the younger of the two children. According to authorities, Taylor "began commenting on her son’s blonde hair and blue eyes. She asked how much she could purchase him for. (The mom) tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him. (The mom) told her no amount of money would do."

According to Click 2 Houston, Taylor increased her offer to $500,000 when the mother refused. The woman also began to grow louder and threatened to take the baby. Taylor, who was with another woman, somehow knew the child's name and started to call it out, according to KETK.

The mother reported the incident to police when she was able to get her children away safely from Taylor.

Taylor was arrested and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, which is a third-degree felony in Texas, according to Click 2 Houston. She was released on a $50,000 bond from the Houston County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.