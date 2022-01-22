Texas Woman Arrested For Trying To Buy Stranger's Baby At Walmart

By Dani Medina

January 22, 2022

Photo: Houston County Sheriff's Office

A Texas woman was arrested and charged for trying to buy a stranger's baby while standing in the Walmart checkout line.

The woman, later identified as Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, approached a mother at a Walmart in Crockett, Texas, on January 13, according to Click 2 Houston. The woman was in the self-checkout line with a baby in a car seat and her 1-year-old child in the shopping cart, according to KETK.

Taylor began to make comments about the younger of the two children. According to authorities, Taylor "began commenting on her son’s blonde hair and blue eyes. She asked how much she could purchase him for. (The mom) tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him. (The mom) told her no amount of money would do."

According to Click 2 Houston, Taylor increased her offer to $500,000 when the mother refused. The woman also began to grow louder and threatened to take the baby. Taylor, who was with another woman, somehow knew the child's name and started to call it out, according to KETK.

The mother reported the incident to police when she was able to get her children away safely from Taylor.

Taylor was arrested and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, which is a third-degree felony in Texas, according to Click 2 Houston. She was released on a $50,000 bond from the Houston County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices