Laser Strikes AirMed Helicopter In Utah Temporarily Blinding Crew Member

By Ginny Reese

January 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A laser strike hit a University of Utah AirMed helicopter, temporarily blinding a crew member in one eye, reported KUTV 2 News.

According to officials, the crew member was admitted to the emergency room once the helicopter landed. The crew member was released for duty after being evaluated. However, they reported having blurred vision in that eye for the next week.

This is one of two strikes where someone purposefully pointed a laser at the helicopter while in the air. Another strike took place on the same shift as the other, however, the crew members were able to look away before anything happened.

Both of the laser strikes were in the Sugar House area.

Thankfully, none of the patients that were being flown in the helicopter were seriously injured.

Officials want to point out just how dangerous the lasers are to AirMed staff and passengers.

Pointing a laser at any aircraft is a federal crime. It carries fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices