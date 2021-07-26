Intense Video Shows Helicopter Rescue Man From Tree During Flood

An Avondale man became stuck in a tree after the Agua Fria River flooded this weekend. The man went up the tree to avoid being swept away by the flood waters.

Fire crews called in helicopters to rescue the stranded man, reported AZ Family. The rescue helicopter flew to the area, hovered over the man, and lowered a crew member to secure the man in a harness.

The man was ten lifted and taken to dry ground. He then walked over to an ambulance to be checked out.

ABC 15 posted a video of the whole incident on Facebook. The video shows the man and the crew member swinging from the helicopter as it moved them over to the dry land.

Check out the intense video below: