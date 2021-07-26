Intense Video Shows Helicopter Rescue Man From Tree During Flood
By Ginny Reese
July 26, 2021
An Avondale man became stuck in a tree after the Agua Fria River flooded this weekend. The man went up the tree to avoid being swept away by the flood waters.
Fire crews called in helicopters to rescue the stranded man, reported AZ Family. The rescue helicopter flew to the area, hovered over the man, and lowered a crew member to secure the man in a harness.
The man was ten lifted and taken to dry ground. He then walked over to an ambulance to be checked out.
ABC 15 posted a video of the whole incident on Facebook. The video shows the man and the crew member swinging from the helicopter as it moved them over to the dry land.
Check out the intense video below:
Man stuck in tree in Phoenix area monsoon flooding airlifted to safety
WHAT A RESCUE! 🚁 Crews were able to airlift a man to safety after getting stuck in a tree for two hours amid heavy flooding in Avondale. LATEST: https://bit.ly/36Y1PGCPosted by ABC15 Arizona on Sunday, July 25, 2021
This isn't the only Arizona rescue that's taken place due to the flooding. In New River, three men were stranded on a pickup truck. The truck had been swept down the river after the driver tried to cross it. The three occupants of the truck then climbed to the roof of the truck until they could be located and rescued by a helicopter.