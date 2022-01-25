Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Says She's Being 'Attacked' Over Viral Video

By Jason Hall

January 25, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
Photo: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews said she's being "attacked" after social media users criticized a video showing her now viral celebration after the Chiefs' 36-33 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday (January 23).

"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews tweeted on Monday (January 24) night.

Matthews also retweeted several local Kansas City reporters who defended her actions before once again tweeting, "Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don't even know," on Tuesday (January 25).

Matthews and her brother-in-law to be, Jackson Mahomes, were the focus of numerous negative tweets after Jackson shared an Instagram story of Brittany popping open a bottle of champagne and spraying it over the Chiefs fans below her luxury suite while her fiancé's younger brother screams.

The video was reshared on Twitter by Barstool Sports personality Sean 'Quigs' Quigley, who sarcastically tweeted, "Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn't want anyone to have to go to jail tonight."

A second video of Matthews calling out doubters and haters was also reshared by Twitter user @2kaRask with the caption, "You let her win. Hope you're happy."

The video shared in the post has already gotten 3.5 thousand views as of Monday afternoon.

Several other users also joked at the expense of Mahomes' fiancée and brother with many tweeting that they were cheering against the Chiefs in their upcoming AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals solely because of Brittany and Jackson.

The duo's actions have long been the subject of social media scrutiny, which included Jackson infuriating many fans after sharing a TikTok post in which he danced on the number of late Washington Football Team star Sean Taylor during a game in which Washington retired the legendary safety's number while hosting the Chiefs in October.

Additionally, a video of Jackson and Brittany went viral earlier this year when fans pointed out that Mahomes seemed to look annoyed as the two hammed it up for the camera while he ate chips at a restaurant.

Still, the family members' negative social media attention shouldn't overshadow Mahomes' incredible performance on Sunday.

Trailing 36-33 with only 13 seconds remaining, Mahomes completed two passes for 44 yards to set up a successful, game-tying 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to force overtime as time expired.

The former Super Bowl MVP then put together a 75-yard drive in overtime capped off by a game-winning 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, giving the Chiefs' a 42-36 victory to advance to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance.

Kansas City will host the Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday (January 30).

