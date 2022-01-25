Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Says She's Being 'Attacked' Over Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews said she's being "attacked" after social media users criticized a video showing her now viral celebration after the Chiefs' 36-33 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday (January 23).

"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," Matthews tweeted on Monday (January 24) night.

Matthews also retweeted several local Kansas City reporters who defended her actions before once again tweeting, "Hate is a very strong word to just be thrown at someone you don't even know," on Tuesday (January 25).

Matthews and her brother-in-law to be, Jackson Mahomes, were the focus of numerous negative tweets after Jackson shared an Instagram story of Brittany popping open a bottle of champagne and spraying it over the Chiefs fans below her luxury suite while her fiancé's younger brother screams.