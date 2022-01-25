Sean Payton 'Stepping Away' From New Orleans Saints: Report

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has informed the team "that he's stepping away," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

"Sources: Sean Payton has informed the #Saints that he's stepping away," Rapoport tweeted Tuesday (January 25) afternoon.

On Sunday (January 23), NFL.com reported Payton, who has three years left on his contract, wasn't committed to returning for the 2022 season, according to sources.

Saints owner Gayle Benson responded to the report on Monday (January 24), telling reporters at a Mardi Gras-related event, "We don't know. You know, who knows? We'll find out soon enough, I guess," via ESPN.

Payton, 58, is the winningest head coach in Saints franchise history with a 152-89 (.631 winning percentage) regular season and 9-8 (.529) playoff record since being hired in 2006.