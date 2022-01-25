The Tiniest Town In Louisiana Is Home To Only 19 People

Louisiana is home to plenty of big cities, from the bustling streets of tourist-heavy New Orleans to the historic legal capital of Baton Rouge. However, the small towns across the state are what make up the very fabric of what makes Louisiana unique.

Using data from the United States 2010 Census, Country Living compiled a list of the tiniest towns in each state, including one small spot in Louisiana you may not have heard of before.

The lifestyle magazine gathered a list of the least-populated towns in the country, and some of their populations are downright shocking. While the smallest town in Louisiana has a population of fewer than 20 residents, there are some spots on the list that are only home to one or two people, like Little Grass Valley in California or South Park View in Kentucky.

Which small Louisiana town was named the tiniest in the entire state?

With a population of just 19 people, the report lists Mound in Madison Parish as the smallest town in the Pelican State. Described as a "small village," Mound is located miles from the Mississippi border, separated only by the river cutting a path between the two states.

Check out the full gallery of each state's smallest town here.