The Tiniest Town In Virginia Is Home To Only 51 People

A Virginia town is the smallest in the state with a population of just 51 residents.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest towns in every state, which included Clinchport as the smallest population for Virginia.

The state rankings were based on the 2019 Census, which listed Clinchport as having a population of 64 residents.

However, Clinchport was listed as the third least populated town to the 2020 decennial Census, which lists Mappsburg as Virginia's smallest town with a population of 51.

