This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Indiana

Sandwiches can be surprisingly polarizing, especially when you want the best one. Some regions are known for specific sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, lobster rolls, and hot chicken sandwiches. But, no matter where you go, you can find some of the delicious creations.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cheesesteak. The website states, "The upside for sandwich lovers is that every state in the U.S. now offers a version of the cheesesteak—and a lot of them are really amazing. These picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience."

According to the list, the best cheesesteak in all of Indiana comes from Hoagies & Hops in Indianapolis. So what makes the sandwiches from this stop so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"This brew-friendly spot ships in their rolls from Liscio's in South Jersey serves killer cheesesteaks and hoagies. You'll find cheesesteaks and a selection of Pennsylvania-inspired sandwiches – like the Zern's, with sliced ring bologna and house Red beet pickled egg—and specials every night of the week. And if you want something a smidge healthier, try their cheesesteak inside a whole deli pickle!"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cheesesteak.