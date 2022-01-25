This Tennessee Cafe Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In The State

Enjoying a nice meal at a fancy restaurant can sometimes be exactly what you want for a night out, but other times you may need to find a spot that can accommodate everyone, from an empty-nester couple to a family with several young children and anyone in between.

FoodLove searched the country to find the best "family-friendly" restaurant in each state, a feat not easily accomplished given the sheer amount of accommodating restaurants around the U.S. According to the food blog:

"Finding a restaurant that will appeal to all ages, and please even the pickiest of eaters, isn't easy. Kids can be fussy, teenagers can be fussier, and the majority of adults probably don't want to spend all of their mealtimes in a soft play area."

So which family-friendly restaurant in Tennessee was named the best?

The Loveless Cafe