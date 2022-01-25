WATCH: Bobcat Sneakily Preys On Flock Of Birds At Arizona Golf Course

By Dani Medina

January 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It was an unusual sight for golfers at an Arizona golf course over the weekend.

A bobcat hid in a bunker at the Silverleaf Country Club's golf course on Friday as a flock of birds paraded by. The bobcat is seen in the video, posted by @ramzizu on Instagram and obtained by TMZ, creeping on the birds. After several seconds pass, the bobcat made its moved and pounced at the flock of birds, sending them into a frenzy. The bobcat was able to successfully capture one of the birds with its teeth.

The National Geographic documentary-like scene unfolded at the 15th hole of the course, TMZ reported.

You can hear golfers in the back of the video saying the bobcat is "one bad man." Others shrieked in horror while someone yelled, "That's amazing!"

According to TMZ, the person who posted the video said the bobcat's feast didn't totally interrupt the day. The golfers were still able to card birdies on the hole — pun intended.

Watch the crazy scene unfold at the Arizona golf course here:

