You Could Soon Travel From Las Vegas To Los Angeles At 200 MPH

High-speed train service out of Las Vegas could be coming soon.

Brightline, the country's only private passenger rail company, is looking to begin construction in Las Vegas by 2023, according to Forbes.

The proposed 49-mile route would run from Rancho Cucamonga to a previously-approved 216-mile route from Victor Valley in California to Las Vegas. Rancho Cucamonga connects to downtown Los Angeles via an existing commuter train, Forbes reported.

Speeds on the 216-mile route will be up to 200 mph, while the 49-mile route will reach speeds up to 180 mph. The U.S. Department of Transportation said in a statement the trip from Victor Valley to Rancho Cucamonga would take about 35 minutes.

Forbes reported:

"With the new plan, a passenger could board a Metrolink commuter train at L.A.’s downtown Union Station, transfer to a Brightline West train at Rancho Cucamonga and be in Las Vegas in three and a half hours. That’s longer than flying time of less than an hour but comparable to total travel time when factoring in getting to and from crowded airports, checking in and going through security. It’s also likely to be faster than the typical car trip between L.A. and Vegas, which ranges from four hours to interminable when traffic and weather conditions are unfavorable."

Brightline said it has its sights set on a 2026 launch date for passenger rail service once U.S. regulators review the extension. The 265-mile railway will cost $8 billion and take about three years to complete.