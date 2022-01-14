Las Vegas Offering Teachers $2,000 Bonus To Work Amid COVID-19 Surge

Teachers in Las Vegas could earn a bonus up to $2,000 for staying at work amid the COVID-19 surge.

The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees approved an agreement to provide full-time employees (who have been employed since January 1, 2022) with a $1,000 "COVID retention bonus." An additional $1,000 will be paid to eligible regular and full-time employees who are employed on May 25, 2022, adding up to $2,000, the district said in a statement Thursday.

"This retention bonus is one more way to support and thank employees and mitigate the economic impact of the COVID pandemic," the district said in the statement.

The bonuses only apply to full-time teachers, not executives, temporary workers or part-time employees, according to the district.

The Clark County School District will pay for the retention bonuses using about $66 million allocated from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

According to KSNV, the Clark County School District enacted a five-day pause to offset "extreme staffing shortages" amid the COVID-19 surge. Over 2,100 staff members (of over 19,000) were absent at one point last week, according to The Associated Press. Clark County is the fifth-largest school district in the United States.