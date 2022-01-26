3 Winter Activities To Experience In Indiana This Year

It may be cold outside, but that shouldn't stop you from having fun.

Katy Mann with Indy with Kids spoke with FOX 59 about a few winter activity recommendations in Indiana to experience before the season ends.

According to Mann, here are three fun winter activities for you and your family:

With the 30-foot tower, this 20 to 30 second thrill ride has a total vertical drop of 90 feet over the course of a quarter mile. It's open on Saturday fro 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It operates through the end of February, according to the DNR website.

Ice skating is a classic winter event that is always fun. The rink is open through February 27th. It runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

These 700-foot groomed lanes make for the perfect snow tubing conditions. There isn't any experience necessary to enjoy the tubing adventures, but it is suggested that you wear proper snow attire. Click here for tickets and operating hours.