Indiana Allowing Sports Betting On 7 Winter Olympics Events

Indiana gamblers will be able to put down some wagers on events in the Winter Olympics, reported WFYI.

Indiana casinos and mobile sports wagering operations were authorized this past week by the Gaming Commission to offer betting on several different sporting events at the Winter Olympics.

The seven events include:

alpine skiing

bobsled

cross-country skiing

curling

ice hockey

short-track speed skating

speed skating

Sports wagering operators are not required to accept the bets on all of the events, however many of them will of offering a wide variety of options since the state legalized sports betting back in 2019.

The wagering on the events will take a lot of planning since the Olympic Games will be held in China this year, which is several hours ahead. The Olympic Games are broadcast on delay here in the United States.

The upcoming Winter Olympic Games are set to be held in Beijing from February 4th until February 20th.