Indiana Is One Of The Least-Remembered States In The US

It is no secret that some states are more well-known than others. In fact, tons of Americans even forget about many states and couldn't tell you where they are geographically located on a map.

Parent Influence released a map of the most and least remembers states in the United States. The website states:

"If you aren’t from America, then chances are that you are probably are very familiar with a few specific states, and have no idea where the 45 other states exist geographically or what they’re even called. Well, according to this map, there are a lot of people that barely recognize half of the country."

The map shows the states in different colors, based on how remembered they are.

Indiana can be seen in dark orange, indicating that the state is in the bottom 10, which are the least-remembered of all the states.

Joining Indiana in the bottom 10 are Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

It's probably no surprise that the top 10 most-remembered states are New York, California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida, Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, and North Carolina.

Click here to check out the map.