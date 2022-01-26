Chris Martin recently shocked Coldplay fans when he revealed the band plans to stop making new music within the next three years. With nine albums already under their belt, Coldplay is almost ready to focus solely on touring their extensive catalog.

“Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour,” Martin told the BBC. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.”

After making those initial comments, some fans believed the frontman was joking. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, however, Martin doubled down on the band's commitment to only make three more albums.

“I think that’s what feels right to us,” he said. “I think we’ll keep touring and we’ll always be together as a group of musicians and friends, but I think the story of our albums ends then. Like Harry Potter finishes at a certain point.”

“We’re so lucky that we get to just follow what feels right," he continued. "That’s what we decided to do. That’s why our music changes a bit. Sometimes we lose people and we get other people in. But, really, it’s become so fun since we just had the privilege of following what feels correct. Everybody should do it.”

Martin did tease a potential movie musical from Coldplay at some point in the future. “I think we’d really like to do a movie musical," he said, joking it will be called East Side Story. You can watch his full interview below.