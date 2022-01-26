Chunk Of Concrete Falls And Lands On Missouri Man's Car While Driving

A Missouri man was driving when a large piece of concrete landed on his car, smashing his windshield.

According to KMOV, Steve Yarber was driving eastbound on Highway 370 on Thursday (January 20). While going under the Highway 141 underpass, a chunk of concrete fell right onto the hood of his vehicle, then landed on the windshield.

"It hit hard, it was so fast," Yarber told KMOV.

Luckily, he was able to pull off the highway and alert both Bridgeton police and MoDOT about the falling concrete.

"Safety first. Let's make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else," he noted.

A spokesperson for MoDOT told KMOV that as soon as they were notified about the incident, they immediately sent someone to look at the bridge.

MoDOT is currently investigating the incident.

"This process could take a few weeks to complete," spokesperson, Jack Wang said.

Following the incident, Yarber said that he is thankful for his life.

As of May 2021, there were 837 Missouri bridges that were labeled "poor," meaning after being inspected, several bridges had "significant condition issues requiring replacement or major rehab (condition rating of 4 or less)," according to the MoDOT website.

You can find a list of the "poor" bridges in Missouri here.