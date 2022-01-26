Earl Swensson, Architect Of Nashville's Iconic Batman Building, Dies At 91

Earl Swensson, the man responsible for some of the most iconic buildings around Nashville, has died. The prolific architect was 91 years old.

Swensson started his architecture firm in 1961, growing from a two-person operation into Earl Swensson Associates, a large firm that helped shape Music City, News Channel 5 reports.

One of his signature designs is the AT&T Tower, better known locally as the Batman Building due to its unique shape that bears a striking resemblance to the caped crusader. While the similarity is hard to miss, Swensson's former co-worker Dick Miller said the comic book character was not the inspiration.

"The client made a very clear statement, we want an iconic building," said Miller. "They didn't know what that meant, nor did we, but we worked and worked and there you see the end result."

The end result, of course, is the iconic Batman Building, a longtime famous feature of the Nashville city skyline and one of the first buildings that comes to mind when you picture Music City.

Other well-known buildings around Nashville that can give credit to Swensson and his architecture firm include the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Centennial Medical Center and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and many more.

Swensson's death comes three weeks after his late wife, Sue, passed away. According to the news outlet, both died from natural causes. A celebration of life will be held for Swensson this spring.