Indiana Is One Of The Best States To Drive In
By Ginny Reese
January 26, 2022
Most Americans rely on driving to get around. Some residents have it easier than others, however, based on where they live.
WalletHub released a list of the best and worst states to drive in. The website states, "Road conditions naturally aren’t consistent across the entire country. To identify the states with the most positive driving experiences, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality."
According to the list, Indiana placed in the top 10 best states to drive in. The state came in at number 10. It was 14th overall for "cost of ownership and maintenance," and 17th overall for "access to vehicles and maintenance."
According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 best states to drive in:
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Kansas
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Georgia
- Wisconsin
- Tennessee
- Illinois
- Indiana
Here are the top 10 worst states to drive in:
- Hawaii
- Rhode Island
- Delaware
- California
- Maryland
- Washington
- Colorado
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Wyoming
Click here to check out the full study.