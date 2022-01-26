Kentucky Teacher Mails Snowman To Florida So Students Can See Snow

By Dani Medina

January 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Some students in the Sunshine State were fortunate enough to experience snow for the first time this winter.

No, it hasn't snowed in Florida this year, but a teacher in Tampa got a special delivery to her classroom earlier this month.

Robin Hughes, a former Kentucky teacher who now teaches in Florida, got the idea ask her sister, who still lives in Kentucky, for a snow shipment after coming to the realization that just two of her students had ever seen snow in person, according to LEX18.

"So I said, 'I want you to make me a snowman, and I want you to overnight him to me and see if he can make it to the school' because I want these children in Florida to see snow,” Hughes told LEX18.

Hughes' sister, Amber Estes, hesitated at first, but then agreed. When a heavy snowstorm hit Kentucky in January, Estes made Lucky, a snowman that would make the trip of a lifetime.

"So we put him inside the packaging, we wrapped him up in that foil, and we put ice packs in, we sealed him up, there was Styrofoam around the box. Off he went down to the local UPS store,” Estes said.

Hughes said Lucky is a huge hit in her classroom — and is one of the reasons she loves her job so much. "

"So then we went to the classroom and had the kids open it and just the pure joy of seeing that snowman ... It was just ... To me, that's what teaching is about," she said.

To keep the teaching moment alive, Lucky will be turned into a plant when he melts.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices