Oklahoma Is One Of The Best States To Drive In

By Ginny Reese

January 26, 2022

Most Americans rely on driving to get around. Some residents have it easier than others, however, based on where they live.

WalletHub released a list of the best and worst states to drive in. The website states, "Road conditions naturally aren’t consistent across the entire country. To identify the states with the most positive driving experiences, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key indicators of a positive commute. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality."

According to the list, Oklahoma placed in the top 10 best states to drive in. The state came in at number two. It was 4th overall for "cost of ownership and maintenance," and 9th overall for "traffic and infrastructure."

According to WalletHub, here are the top 10 best states to drive in:

  1. Iowa
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Kansas
  4. North Carolina
  5. Texas
  6. Georgia
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Tennessee
  9. Illinois
  10. Indiana

Here are the top 10 worst states to drive in:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Rhode Island
  3. Delaware
  4. California
  5. Maryland
  6. Washington
  7. Colorado
  8. Michigan
  9. Missouri
  10. Wyoming

Click here to check out the full study.

