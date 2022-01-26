This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Kentucky

Sandwiches can be surprisingly polarizing, especially when you want the best one. Some regions are known for specific sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, lobster rolls, and hot chicken sandwiches. But, no matter where you go, you can find some of the delicious creations.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cheesesteak. The website states, "The upside for sandwich lovers is that every state in the U.S. now offers a version of the cheesesteak—and a lot of them are really amazing. These picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience."

According to the list, the best cheesesteak in all of Kentucky comes from Barry's Cheese Steaks & More in Louisville. So what makes the sandwiches from this stop so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Philly-born owner Barry Washington overcame a lot of obstacles to open up his sandwich shop, and it shows in the "craft and care" put into every order, according to locals."

