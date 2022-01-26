This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Nevada

Sandwiches can be surprisingly polarizing, especially when you want the best one. Some regions are known for specific sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, lobster rolls, and hot chicken sandwiches. But, no matter where you go, you can find some of the delicious creations.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cheesesteak. The website states, "The upside for sandwich lovers is that every state in the U.S. now offers a version of the cheesesteak—and a lot of them are really amazing. These picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience."

According to the list, the best cheesesteak in all of Nevada comes from Pop's Philly Steaks in Las Vegas. So what makes the sandwiches from this stop so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"You can score about anything you want in Las Vegas, and Philly-style cheesesteaks are no exception. This Vegas institution serves a variety of Philly cheesesteaks including simple varieties with whiz, American, or provolone, and creative creations featuring bacon and Swiss and pepperoni pizza toppings. You can also order an Italian ice!"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cheesesteak.