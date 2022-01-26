This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Oklahoma

Sandwiches can be surprisingly polarizing, especially when you want the best one. Some regions are known for specific sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, lobster rolls, and hot chicken sandwiches. But, no matter where you go, you can find some of the delicious creations.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cheesesteak. The website states, "The upside for sandwich lovers is that every state in the U.S. now offers a version of the cheesesteak—and a lot of them are really amazing. These picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience."

According to the list, the best cheesesteak in all of Oklahoma comes from Hobby's Hoagies. This eatery has two locations across the state: Oklahoma City and Edmond. So what makes the sandwiches from this stop so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Self-described as "a slice of Philadelphia," this family-owned restaurant serves up cheesesteaks, Italian hoagies, East Coast pizza, and more. They bake their Italian bread fresh in-house, and ship in hot cherry peppers from back East, so you know they're serious about their sandwiches."

