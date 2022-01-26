This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Utah

Sandwiches can be surprisingly polarizing, especially when you want the best one. Some regions are known for specific sandwiches, like cheesesteaks, lobster rolls, and hot chicken sandwiches. But, no matter where you go, you can find some of the delicious creations.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cheesesteak. The website states, "The upside for sandwich lovers is that every state in the U.S. now offers a version of the cheesesteak—and a lot of them are really amazing. These picks are based on rave reviews and personal experience."

According to the list, the best cheesesteak in all of Utah comes from DP's Cheesesteak. This eatery has many locations across the state: Provo, Salt Lake City, South Jordan, Lehi, and St George. So what makes the sandwiches from this shop so special? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"A local counter chain with a modern vibe, this cheesesteak restaurant offers a deep menu of creative options, such as the cream cheese cheesesteak and the cravable Philly blue, which is a classic style sandwich with bleu cheese sauce and gorgonzola crumbles."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cheesesteak.