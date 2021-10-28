Crane Falls On Massachusetts Homes, Power Lines
By Jason Hall
October 28, 2021
A crane used to pick up toppled trees crashed in a Worchester neighborhood, speading across multiple yards and taking down power lines on Thursday (October 28).
WCVB reports the accident took place on Cumberland Street, where its Sky5 chopper spotted the crane resting on the roof of one home while lying on its side in the yard of the house next door.
The video footage shared by WCVB showed the crane was still attached by a tether to a large piece of tree trunk with several trees experiencing significant damage after the crane fell over.
"Pretty wild scene in #Worcester right now where a tree trimming crane has toppled over on top of two houses," WCVB reporter Peter Eliopoulos tweeted. "The worker in the bucket was trapped for a long time before power was cut, he had minor injuries. No one was in either house at the time. @OSHA_DOL is investigating."
Pretty wild scene in #Worcester right now where a tree trimming crane has toppled over on top of two houses. The worker in the bucket was trapped for a long time before power was cut, he had minor injuries. No one was in either house at the time. @OSHA_DOL is investigating. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/WounENCR5q— Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) October 28, 2021
The accident comes as crews work throughout the northeast to clear widespread damage brought on by Nor'easter.
Several boats on Cape Cod reportedly broke free amid the devastation of nor'easter as the storm continues to hit the northeastern region of the United States.
The Plymouth Harbormaster Department's Twitter account announced "a couple of boats have broken free from their moorings" alongside a video showing one boat being secured in place during the strong storm.
"This one was secured in place by the @Plymouth_Harbor crew until conditions improve and the boat can be removed," the post stated.
Numerous other boat were removed from the Cape Cod waters in preparation for the storm ahead of time.
A couple of boats have broken free from their moorings. This one was secured in place by the @Plymouth_Harbor crew until conditions improve and the boat can be removed. #noreaster pic.twitter.com/r7dNUqQsT9— PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) October 27, 2021
The Cohasset Police Department also shared images of several boats damaged from storms moving through the area on Wednesday (October 27) morning.
"#Cohasset Several boats aground in Cohasset Harbor. Winds still very strong," the department tweeted.
#Cohasset Several boats aground in Cohasset Harbor. Winds still very strong. pic.twitter.com/EwuFuJwPt8— Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) October 27, 2021
More than 600,000 homes and businesses were without power in Massachusetts after nor'easter continues to move through the northeast region of the United States.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency confirmed "close to 490,000 customers" were without power as of 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, which includes nearly 300,000 in Barnstable and Plymouth counties covering Cape Cod and an area south of Boston, NBC News reports.
The National Weather Service in Boston warned of a "dangerous situation" in the area near and southeast of I-95, which serves as the East Coast's main higway, early Wednesday morning via Twitter.
"Dangerous situation early this morning near and southeast of the I-95 corridor," the verified agency wrote. "Winds gusting over Hurricane Force across southeast MA. Numerous downed trees and over 400K power outages in MA alone. TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED early this morning in southeast MA."
NBC News reported the storm had already caused flooding in New York and New Jersey, leading to emergency services and resue missions being conducted in both states.
[635 AM] Dangerous situation early this morning near and southeast of the I-95 corridor. Winds gusting over Hurricane Force across southeast MA. Numerous downed trees and over 400K power outages in MA alone. TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED early this morning in southeast MA. pic.twitter.com/Hx5zjVKcd6— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 27, 2021
Coastal areas in the Bay State faced the biggest threat of the storm this week, which was reported to have winds reaching up to 97 MPH capable of bringing down treees and power lines.
As the winds continue to roar, please remember that when gusts reach hazardous strength, it’s not safe to put buckets in the air. We’ll continue working to restore power to all our customers as quickly and safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/8u00FsDPQF— Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) October 27, 2021
Powerful winds overnight brought massive trees down onto our power lines across the Cape, like here in Eastham. We’re working to assess all the damage and coordinating with our communities to make roads safe. pic.twitter.com/265sTKh0Mz— Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) October 27, 2021
The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Comittee announced all schools on the Cape were closed Wednesday amid the storm.
Downed trees also disrupted parts of the popular Red Line and Mattapan Trolley service in Boston, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which deployed replacement shuttle buses amid the devastation, via NBC News.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned residents to "avoid downed power lines, check on neighbors, and use generators outside away from buildings" amid the ongoing devastation.