Crane Falls On Massachusetts Homes, Power Lines

A crane used to pick up toppled trees crashed in a Worchester neighborhood, speading across multiple yards and taking down power lines on Thursday (October 28).

WCVB reports the accident took place on Cumberland Street, where its Sky5 chopper spotted the crane resting on the roof of one home while lying on its side in the yard of the house next door.

The video footage shared by WCVB showed the crane was still attached by a tether to a large piece of tree trunk with several trees experiencing significant damage after the crane fell over.

"Pretty wild scene in #Worcester right now where a tree trimming crane has toppled over on top of two houses," WCVB reporter Peter Eliopoulos tweeted. "The worker in the bucket was trapped for a long time before power was cut, he had minor injuries. No one was in either house at the time. @OSHA_DOL is investigating."