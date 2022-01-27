Charlotte Preps For More Snow As Bomb Cyclone Forms Along East Coast

By Sarah Tate

January 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Areas of North Carolina are once again preparing for a round of winter weather as a bomb cyclone forms along the East Coast of the U.S.

While the winter storm is expected to majorly impact the Northeast into New England, some areas of North Carolina will see the affects from the start of the storm. According to WCNC, a cold front on Friday (January 28) night will usher in some light rain that weather experts say will transition quickly into snow that could continue into Saturday morning. Temperatures in the teens and 20s could result in icy road conditions on Saturday as well.

If you're hoping for enough snowfall to build a new snowman, WCNC First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle cautions to not get your hopes up. Areas surrounding Charlotte are expected to see more rain from the system than snow, but it is still possible the city could see snow. Most of the snowfall in North Carolina is expected to be in the mountains.

"A trace to 2 inches is possible," said Sprinkle. "There many be areas up in New England that get 10-12 inches of snowfall. There's definitely the potential for some snow here in the Charlotte area."

This new round of winter weather is part of the "rapidly intensifying" bomb cyclone storm that will move up the East Coast heading into the weekend, CNN reports.

"Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast," the Weather Prediction Center said Tuesday.

North Carolina is on the lower end of the storm, with its anticipated dusting of snow, while the northern end of the storm in New England could see signifiant snow and ice accumulation.

