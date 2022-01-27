Georgia High School Put On Lockdown After Fight Results In Stabbing

Two students were injured and taken to the hospital after a violent fight broke out at a Georgia high school.

According to WSB-TV, Banneker High School was put on lockdown around 9 a.m. on Wednesday (January 26) after two students were stabbed.

A Fulton County Schools spokesperson and police confirmed that both students stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries. It was not made clear what object was used during the stabbing.

Three students were taken into custody and have not been identified.

Students told WSB-TV that there was a commotion in the hallway before the lockdown was announced over the school's loudspeaker.

"I saw a lot of blood," Malek Ware stated. "There was like trails of blood on the walls, on the floors. My class was praying for the person who got stabbed."

Jason Stamper, Banneker High School's principal, wrote a letter to parents. In that statement he wrote,

"The senseless act of violence that occurred today is not who we are at Banneker High School. Some students made a poor choice today and because of it, our students and our school community have been harmed. Such behaviors will not be tolerated, and our safety team is working in collaboration with school police to make sure that we take all necessary measures to ensure that Banneker remains a safe place for our students to learn and grow."