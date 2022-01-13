Michigan School Put On Lockdown After Student Threatens Classmate

A Michigan high school in Warren went into lockdown and a teen has been arrested after a student threatened another student on campus.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Lincoln High School in Warren went into lockdown on Wednesday (January 12) because of a 16-year-old student's threats.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said chaos broke out in the classroom where the threats were made.

Authorities say the teen had an empty firearm magazine, but other students reportedly thought they saw a handgun.

The school went into lockdown and when police arrived, no handgun was found. The teen was then taken into custody and all other students were released.

Schools across Michigan have been on high alert after receiving a massive amount of threats. So much so that several schools have either canceled classes while authorities investigate each threat.

The wave of threats came after the tragic events that took place on November 30 at Oxford High School, where four students were killed, and six students and one teacher were injured.

The lockdown at Lincoln High School occurred on Wednesday, the same day that the suspected Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley, pleaded not guilty to killing the four students.

Crumbley is currently being charged as an adult and facing charges of 1 count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.