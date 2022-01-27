McDonald's Announces New Fan-Made 'Menu Hack' Items

By Jason Hall

January 27, 2022

McDonald's Same Store Sales Up 7.1 Percent In January
Photo: Getty Images

McDonald's fanatics who crave secret menu items will soon be able to order fan-inspired items on the menu.

The global fast food chain announced its the addition of its "Menu Hacks," which feature four new unique items comprised of multiple favorite entrees for a limited time only beginning on January 31, 2022.

"For anyone that’s ever combined our menu items in delicious ways, this one’s for you. Get ready to order and make your own menu hacks starting January 31st—because this isn't our menu, it's yours," the company announced on its website.

The "Hack Menu" additions include the following:

  • Surf + Turf (McDonald's app exclusive): A fusion of the Double Cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish.
  • Crunch Double: A Double Cheeseburger and McNuggets combo with tangy barbecue sauce.
  • Land, Air & Sea: A stacked trio of the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish and McChicken sandwich.
  • Hash Brown McMuffin: A classic Sausage McMuffin with Egg featuring the addition of Hash Brown inside the sandwich.

All four of the items have long been featured on the popular website, HackTheMenu.com, which details how to order secret menu items based on ingredients at popular fast food chains.

Though the 'Menu Hacks' items will be temporarily offered, they are easy to replicate beyond the limited time offer.

