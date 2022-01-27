Raleigh Preps For More Snow As Bomb Cyclone Forms Along East Coast

The central and eastern regions of North Carolina are once again preparing for a round of winter weather as a bomb cyclone forms along the East Coast of the U.S.

While the winter storm is expected to majorly impact the Northeast into New England, some areas of North Carolina will see the affects from the start of the storm. According to WRAL, a cold front on Friday (January 28) night will usher in some light rain that weather experts say will transition quickly into snow that could continue into Saturday morning.

If you're hoping for enough snowfall to build a new snowman, meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth cautions to not get your hopes up.

"We don't expect a ton of snow with this," said Wilmoth. "Perhaps up to 1 inch in the Triangle, a dusting in our southern counties, and maybe up to 2 to 3 inches in our north eastern counties."

This new round of winter weather is part of the "rapidly intensifying" bomb cyclone storm that will move up the East Coast heading into the weekend, CNN reports.

"Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast," the Weather Prediction Center said Tuesday.

North Carolina is on the lower end of the storm, with its anticipated dusting of snow, while the northern end of the storm in New England could bring that region 20 to 30 inches of snow.