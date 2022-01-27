Terrifying Photos Show FedEx Truck Dangling From Indiana Bridge

By Ginny Reese

January 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A FedEx truck was seen dangling from an Indiana bridge on Wednesday, reported 13 WTHR News. According to investigators, slick roads were to blame for the crash that left the truck hanging over a set of railroad tracks below.

Police rushed to the scene in Mishawaka. Sgt. Ted Bohner with the Indiana State Police wrote on social media that the crash happened "near mile marker 83.5 just east of the Mishawaka Exit on the Indiana Toll Road."

According to authorities, the bridge was very slick at the time of the accident.

Thankfully, there were no other vehicles involved in that specific crash.

Along with posting photos of the crash, Sgt. Ted Bohner wrote on Twitter:

"Bridges are very slick this morning. Both these vehicles lost control on slick bridges and ran off the Toll Road."

Check out the photos below.

Bohner later posted that drivers should continue to expect delays in that specific area as crews worked to clean up the scene of the crash.

