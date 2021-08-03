Another Semi Truck Dangled From Salt Lake City Bridge After Crash

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2021

Photo: Salt Lake City Fire Department

Another semi truck was seen dangling from an overpass following a crash, reported KSL. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on northbound I-215 West on the westbound I-80 ramp, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

As a result of the crash, the truck jackknifed and dangled over the edge of the bridge. Thankfully, the driver of the truck was able to escape without any injuries, according to authorities.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department posted photos from the scene. The fire department wrote on Twitter:

"Hazmat crews on scene of a semi accident 215 North bound to I-80 West bound. No injuries, driver self extricated. Avoid area including I-80ED to 215 SB traffic experiencing severe backups."

Check out the photos below.

This isn't the first truck to dangle over the edge of a bridge recently. In June, two other trucks hung over the edge of two different bridges as a result of crashes caused by heavy rainfall. Both incidents happened on the same day, June 25th. Both crashes caused heavy traffic delays.

