This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Alabama

An Orange Beach eatery is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in Alabama.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included The Gulf as the top choice for Alabama.

"What better place to take the family than the beach? The Gulf, an outdoor hangout with food and drink served from salvaged shipping containers, is the type of place that groups of friends flock to," Love Food wrote. "And it’s also the perfect spot to grab some seafood or street-food favourites with the whole clan. The fun, relaxed atmosphere – and the fact that kids can splash in the water and run around on the soft, white sand while the adults relax on the picnic benches – means everyone will be happy."

