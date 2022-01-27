This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Alabama
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
An Orange Beach eatery is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in Alabama.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included The Gulf as the top choice for Alabama.
"What better place to take the family than the beach? The Gulf, an outdoor hangout with food and drink served from salvaged shipping containers, is the type of place that groups of friends flock to," Love Food wrote. "And it’s also the perfect spot to grab some seafood or street-food favourites with the whole clan. The fun, relaxed atmosphere – and the fact that kids can splash in the water and run around on the soft, white sand while the adults relax on the picnic benches – means everyone will be happy."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state:
- Alabama- The Gulf (Orange Beach)
- Alaska- Seven Glaciers (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Cocina Madrigal (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- The Purple Cow Restaurant (Little Rock)
- California- Rosine's Restaurant (Monterey)
- Colorado- Beano's Cabin (Avon)
- Connecticut- Louis' Lunch (New Haven)
- Delaware- Lucky's Coffee Shop (Wilmington)
- Florida- Columbia (Tampa)
- Georgia- The Pirates' House (Savannah)
- Hawaii- The Seaside Restaurant and Aqua Farm (Hilo)
- Idaho- Egg Mann and Earl (Boise)
- Illinois- Crosby's Kitchen (Chicago)
- Indiana- Oasis Diner (Plainfield)
- Iowa- Smash Park (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Taco Republic (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- The Eagle (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Brennan's (New Orleans)
- Maine- Salvage BBQ (Portland)
- Maryland- Bayside Skillet (Ocean City)
- Massachusetts- The Friendly Toast (Boston)
- Michigan- Brome Modern Eatery (Dearborn)
- Minnesota- Holy Land (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Sal & Mookie's (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Lambert's Cafe (Ozark)
- Montana- Montana Ale Works (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Edge of the Universe (Omaha)
- Nevada- Mr. Mama's (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Lexie's Joint (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament (Lyndhurst)
- New Mexico- Frontier Restaurant (Albuquerque)
- New York- Tony's Di Napoli (New York City)
- North Carolina- Corbett's Burgers and Sodas (Cary)
- North Dakota- Fireflour Pizza (Bismarck)
- Ohio- Buckeye Express Diner (Bellville)
- Oklahoma- Sherri's Diner (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Georgie's Beachside Grill (Newport)
- Pennsylvania- Good 'N Plenty (Smoketown)
- Rhode Island- Angelo's Restaurant (Providence)
- South Carolina- Ruth's (Various locations)
- South Dakota- The Millstone Family Restaurant (Rapid City and Spearfish)
- Tennessee- The Loveless Cafe (Nashville)
- Texas- The Big Texan (Amarillo)
- Utah- Prairie Schooner (Ogden)
- Vermont- The Mill at Simon Pearce (Quechee)
- Virginia- Macado's (Various locations)
- Washington- La Tarasca (Centralia)
- West Virginia- The Poky Dot (Fairmont)
- Wisconsin- Dotty's Dumpling Dowry (Madison)
- Wyoming- Café Genevieve (Jackson Hole)