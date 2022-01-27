This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Pennsylvania

A Smoketown eatery is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in Pennsylvania.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included Good 'N Plenty as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"This cute, family-run restaurant in a farmhouse is considered the best place around for Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine," Love Food wrote. "The traditional dishes at Good ’N Plenty, a favourite for families that opened in 1969, include pepper cabbage, freshly baked breads, crispy fried chicken and delectable sides like browned butter noodles and the perfect mashed potato. Mixed-ages groups love to eat family style, with everything placed on the table ready to dig into."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best regional fast food chains in every state: