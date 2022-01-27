This Is The Best Family-Friendly Restaurant In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
January 27, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Smoketown eatery is being credited as the best family-friendly restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best independent family-friendly restaurants, which included Good 'N Plenty as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"This cute, family-run restaurant in a farmhouse is considered the best place around for Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine," Love Food wrote. "The traditional dishes at Good ’N Plenty, a favourite for families that opened in 1969, include pepper cabbage, freshly baked breads, crispy fried chicken and delectable sides like browned butter noodles and the perfect mashed potato. Mixed-ages groups love to eat family style, with everything placed on the table ready to dig into."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best family-friendly restaurants in every state:
