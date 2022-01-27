This Is The Best Steakhouse In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited as the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best steakhouses in every state, which included Barclay Prime as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"The clean modern feel of this steakhouse seems a twist from the dark wood and low lighting of a traditional steakhouse," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "The menus have surprises but also the traditional fare of a steak standard. A selection of steak knives is presented to diners prior to serving their steaks. You may not need them too much with the certified Japanese Wagyu available on the menu."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best steakhouses in every state: