This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

February 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in each state, including this spot in Tennessee. According to the food blog:

"From historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer a warm welcome and wonderful plate of food, we've rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the US."

So what restaurant was named the best "hole-in-the-wall" place to eat in Tennessee?

The Loveless Cafe

Despite being an extremely popular restaurant — seriously, prepare for an hour-long wait nearly any time of day — the trek to Loveless Cafe, about a 30-minute drive outside Nashville, plus the outstanding Southern offerings combine to make it the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Tennessee. It was even named the best family-friendly restaurant in the state, so it's a trip the whole family can enjoy.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Tennessee's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant:

"The Loveless Cafe isn't glitzy or glamorous like some places in Nashville but this spot just outside the city is perhaps one of the best places to find good old-fashioned Southern comfort food. Located at the start of the Natchez Trace Parkway, it's the perfect place to stop on a road trip and load up on classics like fried chicken and the fluffiest biscuits, all served on gingham-topped tables and surrounded by walls covered in photos."

Check out the full report here.

