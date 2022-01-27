This Is The Best Steakhouse In Tennessee
By Sarah Tate
January 27, 2022
Steakhouses are a great place to enjoy an extravagant meal, celebrate a special occasion, or simply find a top quality cut of Grade A beef cooked to perfection. Several restaurants around Tennessee are known for their perfectly-prepared steaks, but only one could get the Prime No. 1 spot.
Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best steakhouse in each state, and one hidden gem in Tennessee made the cut. According to the Eat This website:
"Perfectly pan-seared, seasoned, and tender, steak satisfies the most carnivorous of appetites. Whether you like it super rare or just a little on the done side, we've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."
So which steakhouse was named the best in Tennessee?
The Standard
Located in Nashville, The Standard is an award-winning restaurant and private club that describes its steakhouse staples as "grand but not pretentious." The Standard is located at The Smith House at 167 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in Nashville.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best steakhouse in Tennessee.
"The restaurant is on the site of the famous Standard Club, a members-only cigar club in operation since 1843. Membership brings VIP treatment in the restaurant and first dibs on incredible dishes like The Standard Filet, which includes eight ounces of USDA Prime beef served with a truffle hash cake and fried tobacco onions."
