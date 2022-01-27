This Is The Best Steakhouse In Tennessee

Steakhouses are a great place to enjoy an extravagant meal, celebrate a special occasion, or simply find a top quality cut of Grade A beef cooked to perfection. Several restaurants around Tennessee are known for their perfectly-prepared steaks, but only one could get the Prime No. 1 spot.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country to find the best steakhouse in each state, and one hidden gem in Tennessee made the cut. According to the Eat This website:

"Perfectly pan-seared, seasoned, and tender, steak satisfies the most carnivorous of appetites. Whether you like it super rare or just a little on the done side, we've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."

So which steakhouse was named the best in Tennessee?

The Standard