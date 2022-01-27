Tom Morello's one of the biggest rock stars alive, but when revealing his top career achievement on Instagram, the Rage Against The Machine guitarist shared something that had absolutely nothing to do with music: a picture of his little league team.

"1973 Marseilles, Illinois Little League Champs," he captioned the old photo. "I’ve had a few other career highlights since then, but this one is still at the top."

Of course, fans swarmed the comments section asking what position he played, so hopefully we'll get that big reveal next. For now, check out Morello's endearing post below.