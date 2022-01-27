Tom Morello's Top 'Career Highlight' Is Not What You'd Expect
By Katrina Nattress
January 27, 2022
Tom Morello's one of the biggest rock stars alive, but when revealing his top career achievement on Instagram, the Rage Against The Machine guitarist shared something that had absolutely nothing to do with music: a picture of his little league team.
"1973 Marseilles, Illinois Little League Champs," he captioned the old photo. "I’ve had a few other career highlights since then, but this one is still at the top."
Of course, fans swarmed the comments section asking what position he played, so hopefully we'll get that big reveal next. For now, check out Morello's endearing post below.
This isn't the only throwback content Morello's been posting lately. Over the weekend, he shared an epic picture from a TOOL concert in 1991 where he's standing in the front row, intently watching Maynard James Keenan rock out.
He also recently took to Twitter to tell a hilarious story about how he got mistaken for a cast member from the reality show Jersey Shore.
"I was hiking today when one of those 'Hollywood Tours Of The Stars Homes' vans pulled up," he explained. "The driver says on the bullhorn 'Hey I recognize you from somewhere! Are you one of those Jersey Shore guys??' I reply, 'Absolutely.' And everyone in the van took a photo."
As for RATM, the band plans to finally embark on its long-awaited reunion tour later this year. See a full list of tour dates here.