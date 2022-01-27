Two Utah Nat'l Guardsmen Representing Team USA At Winter Olympics

Two members of the Utah National Guard will be representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, reported FOX 13 SLC.

Spc. Jasper Good and Spc. Benjamin Loomis will both compete on the Nordic Combined team. This is an event that includes ski jumping and cross-country skiing.

Both Good and Loomis are scheduled to compete in their events on February 9th, 15th, and 17th.

Good said in a press release from the Guard:

"Representing Team USA at the Games means even more to me as a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program. The support and camaraderie I have gained has helped me reach new levels. It will be an honor to represent the U.S. I am really excited about how much progression our team has made and can’t wait to perform with my team in Beijing!"

Loomis stated:

"I am humbled and very proud to be representing the United States of America as both a Soldier and an athlete. Representing this country and the U.S. Army in Beijing is a true honor and something I hope will inspire future generations."