Utah Liquor Laws Could Be Getting 3 Major Changes

There are three major changes underway in Utah when it comes to how you buy your liquor — online ordering is on the table, mini-bottles could be making a comeback and hard seltzers are trying to stay on the shelves.

All of these things are included in a new bill that's set to be announced this week by the Utah State Legislature, according to FOX 13.

First things first — online ordering.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is looking to expand its IT infrastructure. That means the DABC would do away with its decades-old credit card machines and move to modern technology, like Apple Pay, according to FOX 13. The DABC is also seeking $3 million to implement online ordering at state-run liquor stores. The agency estimates about $10 million annually in sales from online ordering alone if the bill is passed.

"You go in, you have a will call line, you show that ID after the ID check has been made, you pick up your product and go about your business. It is quick, it is fast, it is safe," DABC executive Tiffany Clason said.

Next on the menu is mini-bottles.

The 50 mL bottles could make their way back into Utah liquor stores. Currently, shooters are illegal unless served in a hotel, by airlines or with case-by-case exceptions set forth by the DABC. Under the new bill, mini-bottles could be sold in state-run liquor stores under a pilot project. The DABC is looking to test the sale of mini-bottles — if it's successful and no problems arise, they could stick around.

"(Mini-bottles) have the ability to do that now so we’re going to instruct them, if they could, let’s do a test market and see how this works," Senator Jerry Stevenson told FOX 13.

Last but not last, hard seltzers could be here to stay.

Last year, hard seltzers like White Claw and Vizzy were in danger of being taken off Utah grocery and convenience store shelves because they didn't meet the state's definition of "beer" in how they were brewed, according to FOX 13. According to Utah state law, packaged beer must have a maximum of 4% ABV to be sold in taverns, beer establishments and stores.

"We’re going to change the definition of how it’s manufactured. I don’t know that we’ll get 100% of what’s on the market, but we’ll get almost all of it," Stevenson said.

Not every brand of hard seltzer will stay on grocery and convenient store shelves — some will return to state-run liquor stores.

"In Utah, we have a unique relationship with alcohol which means we often have unique definitions. We’ve solved the vast majority of issues, but there may still be a small subset of products that have to move into a liquor store format," Kate Bradshaw, president of the Utah Beer Wholesalers Association, told FOX 13.

The bill also calls for Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to be renamed to the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services and sets new guidelines for bar licenses.